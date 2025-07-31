Meet Ravi Kishan’s 3 daughters: Actress, marketer and Army aspirant Ravi Kishan’s daughters are each on their own incredible path—Reeva in films, Ishita in the Army, and Tanishka in marketing. This family is truly redefining legacy.

New Delhi:

Famous Indian actor Ravi Kishan began his acting career in Bhojpuri films before finding success in Bollywood. In addition, he is involved in politics and has worked in South Indian films and Hindi television.

His upcoming movie Son of Sardar 2 has him in the news right now, but people are also paying attention to his personal life, particularly his daughters. Ravi Kishan married Preeti Shukla in 1993, with whom he has four children, three daughters and a son.

Ravi Kishan has three daughters and one son

Only one of Ravi Kishan's daughters, actress Reeva Shukla, gets much media attention. Reeva went into acting, just like her father. However, Ravi Kishan also has two other daughters. Tanishka Shukla, his eldest daughter, is doing well in the marketing industry. Even Ravi Kishan was surprised by the choice made by the third daughter, Ishita Shukla. Ishita aspires to be a sniper and joined the NCC in order to serve her country.

Ishita wants to become a sniper

With Shubhankar Shukla, Ravi Kishan discussed his daughter Ishita's choice. He replied, "To be honest, I did not want to send her,' in response to the question, 'Politicians and actors typically do not send their children to the army, and your daughter became an Agniveer.' She made this choice, so why should I lie? 'Why become an NCC cadet?' I asked. This is really challenging; you will spend three years in Delhi as an NCC cadet in the summer, and you must learn how to shoot. Why? Why do you wear a kurta and bring a bag to the Parliament?, she retorted. After hearing her response, I became calm and told her to go."

All three daughters of Ravi Kishan are active in different fields

Ravi Kishan has three daughters, each of whom is following a different path in life. His eldest daughter, Reeva, has starred in multiple music videos and made her cinematic debut in 2020 alongside 'Sab Kushal Mangal.' She uses social media quite a bit.

His second daughter, Ishita, frequently posts images and videos from her NCC training. She even participated in Delhi's Republic Day parade, sharing a glimpse of the occasion with her followers via social media. The day she finishes her training and enlists in the Indian Army is something that many fans are waiting for. Tanishka, the youngest daughter, is less active on social media and more private. She primarily shares posts about her job.

