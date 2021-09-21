Justin Trudeau: Canadians have chosen 'progressive plan'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Liberal leader Justin Trudeau votes with the help of his children, clockwise from top, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, in Montreal

Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed and nearly mirrored the result of two years ago.

The Liberals won the most seats of any party.

The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.

Trudeau's Liberals were leading or elected in 156 seats — one less than they won 2019, and 14 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 seats, the same number they won in 2019.

The leftist New Democrats were leading or elected in 27, a gain of three seats, while the Quebec-based Bloc Québécois remained unchanged with 32 seats and the Greens were down to two.

“I hear you when you say you just want to get back to the things you love and not worry about this pandemic or an election," Trudeau told supporters.

Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that wasn't under threat of being toppled.

The opposition was relentless in accusing Trudeau of calling an unnecessary early vote — two years before the deadline — for his own personal ambition.

Trudeau bet Canadians didn't want a Conservative government during a pandemic.

Canada is now among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world and Trudeau's government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

