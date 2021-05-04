Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Never seen such intolerance': JP Nadda slams TMC over killings of BJP workers

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday came down heavily on Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress over widespread violence in parts of West Bengal following the party's win in the just-concluded Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Nadda said that sacrifice of BJP workers will not go in vain, adding that the ideological fight will reach a logical conclusion.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, said that he had "never seen such intolerance" and termed the incidents of attack on opposition leaders as a matter of serious concern.

"The incidents which we saw after the results of the West Bengal poll shock us and make us worried. I had heard of such incidents during India's partition. We had never seen such intolerance after the results of a poll, in independent India," he said.

"We are committed to fighting this ideological battle and the activities of TMC which is full of intolerance. We are ready to fight democratically," Nadda added.

The BJP president said that he will go to South 24 Parganas and visit the houses of those who lost their lives in the violence.

The BJP has claimed that nine workers have been killed in different parts of the state after the declaration of Assembly election results that saw the saffron party emerging as the main opposition party with 77 seats. The TMC secured 213 seats.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed concern over violence and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

According to the BJP's claim, one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC workers in other parts of the state. The party has charged that the state is burning due to state-sponsored violence.

READ MORE: Bengal violence: PM Modi speaks to Governor over deteriorating law and order situation, expresses concern

READ MORE: 'State-sponsored': BJP launches no-holds-barred attack on TMC over post-poll violence in West Bengal

Latest India News