Reliance Jio network faces outage in Mumbai circle, users face internet disruptions

Many Reliance Jio users in Mumbai are facing problems like internet disruptions and trouble in connecting calls, as the Jio network is facing an outage across the Mumbai circle. The problem is rectified as 'temporary' by the Reliance Jio and they have assured users that the problem will get fixed.

The problem is expected to be resolved by 7:45 pm today. Reliance Jio also notified its uers via a text that read, "Due to Temporary outage, JioFiber services for Service ID 1203575984 are impacted in your area since 05-02-2022 03:45 PM. This is expected to get resolved tentatively by 05-02-2022 07:45 PM. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your co-operation".

Responding to a Twitter user who was complaining about the network issue, JioCare, the customer support handle of Reliance, Jio wrote, "Hi! You may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest - Bhushan."

Responding to another troubled user, Jio asked him to share his number and provide an alternate number for further assistance.

Using a WiFi can connection to connect to the internet is the best possible way until the blackout is lifted. Jio users can also use an alternative number for communication.

