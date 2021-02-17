Wednesday, February 17, 2021
     
Good News! Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to ₹2,000 in Jharkhand

The hike will be effective from April 1, 2020, they added. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of Rs 39.79 crore for the revised pay.

Ranchi Updated on: February 17, 2021 10:40 IST
The Jharkhand government has decided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants at government schools by Rs 500, officials said on Wednesday. Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in the state would get Rs 2,000 per head each month for the work, they said.

The hike will be effective from April 1, 2020, they added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the spending of Rs 39.79 crore for the revised pay.

Under the central scheme, kitchen assistants get Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months a year, of which 60 per cent is given by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state, officials said.

The Jharkhand government earlier hiked the pay by Rs 500, taking the total to Rs 1,500 per head each month. With the current hike, the pay rose to Rs 2,000.

