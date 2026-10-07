New rules for tourists going to Kainchi Dham, Nainital: No entry without registration, advance booking

Nainital:

Visiting Kainchi Dham and Nainital could become more difficult for tourists arriving without prior bookings, as the Uttarakhand administration moves to tighten crowd-management measures following an unprecedented tourist rush over the past weekend.

Kumaon Commissioner has held a meeting with key stakeholders, including taxi operators and hotel representatives, and agreed in principle to make registration mandatory for visitors to Kainchi Dham in Nainital. The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police have been directed to prepare a detailed plan and send it to the state government for approval.

Mandatory registration and visitor limits being considered

The move comes amid growing concerns over overcrowding at popular tourist and pilgrimage destinations during long weekends. Authorities in Uttarakhand are taking stricter measures to control tourist numbers at two popular destinations -- Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.

At Kainchi Dham, where the number of visitors crossed 50,000 during the previous weekend, the administration is moving towards mandatory registration and considering a daily visitor limit of around 20,000 to 25,000 people.

Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the Forest Department has decided to strictly enforce the existing carrying capacity of Triund, which allows around 1,000 tourists per day.

The measures are aimed at preventing overcrowding, ensuring smoother traffic movement and protecting the environment and infrastructure around these increasingly popular destinations.

Administration focuses on crowd management

The administration has made it clear that traffic movement on the highway must not be disrupted. Free movement towards Almora, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh will have to be maintained even as arrangements are strengthened around Kainchi Dham.

To manage crowds, separate routes will be created around Kainchi Dham. The Circle Officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate will also be required to hold meetings before weekends and arrange shuttle services to facilitate the movement of visitors.

Authorities have also prohibited bathing in the Shipra River at Kainchi Dham. The Forest Department has been instructed to take action against those violating the restrictions.

Action against overcharging hotels, shops

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against shopkeepers and hotel operators found overcharging tourists. Inspections and raids will be carried out, while displaying rate lists for goods and hotel services has been made mandatory.

Officials have also directed that licences could be cancelled in cases of serious violations.

The administration is considering restricting entry to Nainital and Kainchi Dham to tourists who have prior bookings. This means visitors arriving without confirmed accommodation or other required bookings could face difficulties entering the area during peak periods.

Kainchi Dham sees 50,000 devotees in single day

The decision comes after more than 50,000 people reportedly gathered at Kainchi Dham on a single day during the previous weekend, putting considerable pressure on the local infrastructure and traffic-management system.

Nainital Police has said its crowd-management arrangements can handle around 20,000 to 25,000 visitors, but the authorities now believe that entry will have to be regulated to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

In line with that, the highway beyond Kainchi Dham will be kept clear for vehicles travelling towards Almora, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

Reported by Bhupendra Rawat

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