Tejas Mk1A gets a major boost as HAL receives 4 more GE F404 engines, total deliveries reach 14

New Delhi:

India's indigenous Tejas Mk1A fighter programme has received another major boost with US aerospace major GE Aerospace delivering four more F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The latest consignment, shipped in September, takes the total number of engines delivered to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A fleet to 14.

The development comes as HAL continues to receive engines under a contract for 99 F404-IN20 powerplants signed with GE Aerospace in 2021. The deal, valued at Rs 5,375 crore, covers the engine requirement for the Tejas Mk1A fleet. In a statement, GE Aerospace said, "GE Aerospace shipped four F404–IN20 engines in September 2026. We remain focused on delivering the engines needed to power India's Tejas indigenous fighter jets."

Significance of the GE F404-IN20 engine

The F404-IN20 is a version of GE Aerospace's F404 engine specifically adapted for India's single-engine Tejas fighter. According to GE Aerospace, the Indian variant delivers the highest thrust within the F404 engine family. It incorporates a higher-flow fan, single-crystal turbine blades, and several other specialised components designed to meet the requirements of the aircraft and the Indian Air Force.

GE Aerospace describes the F404 as one of the most successful military aviation engines, with the powerplant used across thousands of combat aircraft worldwide. For the Tejas programme, the engine has been an important part of the aircraft's development and operational journey. GE Aerospace said the F404 has proved to be a strong fit for the Tejas LCA.

F404's association with Tejas programme

GE Aerospace's relationship with India's military aviation programme dates back several decades. The company said it began working with the Aeronautical Development Agency in the 1980s, laying the groundwork for its subsequent involvement in India's indigenous fighter aircraft programme.

The F404-IN20 was selected in 2004 to power the single-engine Tejas. GE Aerospace described the selection as a significant milestone for both the Indian aerospace programme and the company. The engine also powered the Tejas during its early flight-testing phase. According to GE Aerospace, during its first test flight in 2008, the aircraft climbed to several mission altitudes and reached a speed of Mach 1.1.

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