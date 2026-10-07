CM Pushkar Singh Dhami prays in Uttarkashi to mark PM Modi's completion of 25 years in public service

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday offered special prayers at the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life and national service.

Dhami prayed to Lord Vishwanath for Prime Minister Modi's good health, long life and continued success.

The Chief Minister said Modi’s 25 years in public life have been marked by dedication to national service, public welfare and the development of the country. He said the Prime Minister had worked to give the nation a new direction and energy through his public life.

While offering prayers, Dhami expressed hope that India would continue to move forward towards the goal of becoming a developed nation under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Dhami said it was a matter of privilege for him to seek the blessings of Lord Vishwanath from the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand for the Prime Minister’s long and successful public life.

(Image Source : AGENCIES)CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offered special prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi.

Union Cabinet's resolution on PM Modi's leadership

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet hailed the Prime Minister's 25 years of uninterrupted leadership at the helm of government, first as Gujarat chief minister and later as prime minister, saying his “extraordinary journey” has been guided by the principle of “Nation First and Citizen First”.

In a resolution adopted at its meeting, the Cabinet said three successive mandates in Gujarat and victories in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections reflected the "enduring trust" reposed in Modi by the people.

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