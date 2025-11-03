Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces bust terrorist hideouts in Kulgam The forest areas have been cordoned off, and further search operations are ongoing to ensure there are no additional hidden caches or militant movements.

New Delhi:

Security forces successfully busted two old terrorist hideouts during a joint search operation in the forest areas of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. The operation was carried out by the 9 Rashtriya Rifles and local police, following credible intelligence inputs. The hideouts were traced between Ahmadabad and Nengripora forest areas and were subsequently destroyed to prevent their reuse.

Last month’s operation in Anantnag

This follows a similar operation last month in south Kashmir’s Hornag-Watkash forest in Anantnag district, where forces discovered a well-camouflaged hideout. The search was jointly conducted by 19 Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP). Officials recovered backpacks, warm clothing, utensils, digging tools, a gas cylinder, and suspected war-like stores (WLS) from the site. The items indicate that the hideout may have been recently occupied by militants, who likely fled after detecting the security presence.

A senior army officer said the hideouts were tactically located to avoid aerial surveillance and could have served as temporary bases for terrorists in the region. “Its discovery is a setback for terrorist logistics and movement,” the officer noted. Security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Anantnag districts have busted multiple terrorist hideouts.