Image Source : ANI Jammu & Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

At least four terrorists were killed on Sunday by a joint team of Indian Army personnel, Central Reserve Police Force and police in an encounter took place in Gudder area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the death of the terrorist. However, it is yet to ascertain that which terrorist group the militant belonged to.

However, any casualty from the forces' side is not reported yet. The encounter is still underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen identified as Hilal Ahmed Wagay and recovered Indian currency worth Rs 29 lakhs from his possession.

(The encounter was ongoing at the time of writing this report.)

