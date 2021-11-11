Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Encounter underway in Kulgam; one terrorist killed

One unidentified terrorist was neutralized in J&K's Kulgam area during an encounter on Thursday. As per the Kashmir Zone Police, the operation is underway, Further details are awaited.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chawalgam area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, the official said, adding that the exchange of fire is going on.

