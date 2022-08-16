Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
  4. J&K: Bus bringing security officers back to base from Amarnath yatra duty falls into gorge, many feared dead

The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Paras Bisht | Srinagar
Updated on: August 16, 2022 12:40 IST
Two ITBP personnel died while 37 others, who were returning
Two ITBP personnel died while 37 others, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlights

  • The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge
  • The incident occurred between Chandanwari and Pahalgam
  • The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room

Six ITBP personnel died while 33 others, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam. 

He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries. Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident. The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room here.

 

