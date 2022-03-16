Wednesday, March 16, 2022
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed by security forces in Nowgam encounter

One terrorist has been neutralized in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

Published on: March 16, 2022 8:54 IST
Image Source : ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed by security forces in Nowgam encounter. 

Highlights

  • Encounter broke out in Srinagar's Nowgam between terrorists & security forces
  • One terrorist has been neutralized in the encounter
  • Terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF outfit involved in killing of Sarpanch Sameer Bhat trapped

Nowgam encounter: An encounter started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday (March 16), informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Encounter has started in Nowgam area of Srinagar. Police and security forces operation underway," Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

One terrorist has been neutralized in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

"Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF outfit involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat trapped in Nowgam encounter in Srinagar", informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

