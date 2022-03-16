Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed by security forces in Nowgam encounter.

Highlights Encounter broke out in Srinagar's Nowgam between terrorists & security forces

One terrorist has been neutralized in the encounter

Terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF outfit involved in killing of Sarpanch Sameer Bhat trapped

Nowgam encounter : An encounter started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday (March 16), informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Encounter has started in Nowgam area of Srinagar. Police and security forces operation underway," Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

One terrorist has been neutralized in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

"Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF outfit involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat trapped in Nowgam encounter in Srinagar", informed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: J&K: 4 terrorists killed in separate encounters in Pulwama, Ganderbal, Handwara

Latest India News