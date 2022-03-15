Terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama, another holed up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Armed security personnel stand at guard, in Srinagar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. The encounter is underway in the Chursoo village of the district. One more terrorist is believed to be holed up.

The encounter started after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Last week, four terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed and another was arrested during three separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounters took place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts.

