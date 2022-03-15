Tuesday, March 15, 2022
     
  • UK to lift all remaining COVID-19 international travel rules
  Terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama, another holed up

Security forces have killed one terrorist in an ongoing encounter in the Chursoo village of Awantipora in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Published on: March 15, 2022 10:12 IST
Armed security personnel stand at guard, in Srinagar,
Image Source : PTI

Armed security personnel stand at guard, in Srinagar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. 

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. The encounter is underway in the Chursoo village of the district. One more terrorist is believed to be holed up. 

The encounter started after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Last week, four terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed and another was arrested during three separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounters took place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts.

