Jammu & Kashmir jails to have inmate calling system: DGP prison

Image Source : FILE Jammu & Kashmir jails to have inmate calling system

Director-General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh on Wednesday said the prison inmates are soon going to have an inmate calling system which would enable them to call their relatives and advocates.

However, the facility would not be available to the prisoners involved in grave offences or misconduct in jail, Singh said addressing a conference of jail superintendents of Jammu based prisons in Jammu.

He said the inmate calling facility would initially be introduced at Central Jail Srinagar and Kotbhalwal Jammu besides District Jail Jammu.

"Through this system, inmates will be able to call two close relatives for five minute duration each on select days," he said.

The DGP Prisons said the department is improving the interview rooms in Jails by providing cabins and child friendly corners.

Singh appreciated the efforts made by Jail Superintendents for maintaining security and discipline in prisons besides improving the vocational and educational skills of inmates.

"Focus is being laid on welfare, training and development of prison staff," he said.

During the conference, presentations were made by the participating Jail Superintendents followed by an open discussion regarding infrastructural requirements, financial and other issues, an official spokesman said.

While highlighting the role of recreation in reformation of inmates, the DGP said that recreation facilities are being made available in Jails.

Moreover, inmates are being encouraged for participating in cultural and sports activities besides vocational training, he said.

The conference was informed that a cultural programme would be organised at the District jail Jammu by the inmates on October 2 evening to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Patel was right, Nehru wrong on Jammu and Kashmir: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Top ranking LeT terrorist Asif neutralised in Sopore encounter