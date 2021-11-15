Monday, November 15, 2021
     
J&K: Encounter breaks out in Hyderpora; one terrorist killed

The operation between security officials and militants is underway. Further details awaited.

Srinagar Published on: November 15, 2021 19:01 IST
An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Hyderpora area on Monday, that killed one terrorist. The operation between security officials and militants is underway. Further details awaited.

