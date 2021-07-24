Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
J&K: Two terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Bandipora

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in encounter between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Bandipora.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: July 24, 2021 11:40 IST
bandipora encounter
Image Source : PTI

Two unidentified militants were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, they added.

Three soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, the officials said, adding they were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained, the officials said.

The operation is in progress, the said.

The valley witnessed several encounters this week. Just one day before, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Warpora village in Sopore, Baramulla on Friday. Police had seized incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, the Kashmir Zone Police informed.

On Monday, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and one more guerrilla were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists neutralised in Sopore encounter

Also Read: J&K: Encounter breaks in Warpora, top terrorist commander, associate hiding

