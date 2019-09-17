Only handful of people opposing Centre's decision to scrap Article 370: BJP

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

BJP Minority Morcha national vice-president Nahid Sheikh on Monday said only a "handful of people" are opposing the Centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"Except a handful of people who are opposing the decision for their own benefit or saving their own skin, the minorities living in Jammu and Kashmir are happy with the decision to nullify Article 370," Sheikh, who is BJP's J&K Minoriry Morcha in-charge, told reporters here.

She said the minorities are happy with the Centre's decision as they are of the firm belief that their "days of miseries" are over and a new era of real welfare and empowerment will begin, paving way for overall development, progress and prosperity of the state.

"Article 370 has been misused by vested interests for personal benefits for decades together at the cost of welfare of the masses and development," she said without identifying the "vested interests" but apparently referring to the Congress, National Conference and PDP.

She said history has been created with the abrogation of this Article, which could only be possible due to the firm will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Jammu and Kashmir has now been completely integrated with the rest of the country and the people here will be enjoying all rights and benefits availed by the citizens in other states," Sheikh said.

She said the bold decision would attract private sector and full exploration of tourism sector which would result in creation of employment opportunities for the local youth.

The BJP leader cautioned the morcha activists in particular not to get misled by the "misinformation campaign" launched by the "vested interests" to create confusions among people.

"The restrictions on internet facilities will go once the administration is convinced for restoration of the same," she said.

