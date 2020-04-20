Jammu and Kashmir: 2 overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested in Shopian

Image Source : PTI 2 overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrested in Shopian

Security forces apprehended two overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. A joint team of security forces led by police arrested the two overground workers of Jaish during vehicle checking at Wachi in Shopian, a police official said.



The arrested duo have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Koka and Uzair Ahmad Dar, both residents of Zainpora area in the district.

One pistol and two hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the two OGWs, the official said.

He said a case under unlawful activities prevention act has been registered against them.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | Two terrorists killed in shootout in Kashmir's Shopian, encounter underway

Also Read | Terror hideout busted in Shopian; 3 arrested along with huge quantity of arms and ammunition

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage