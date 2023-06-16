'Small, small man overburdened...': Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi over renaming NMML

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Friday, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML). On Thursday during the meeting presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice-president of the NMML society, it was decided that Nehru's name would now be dropped from the complex.

From now on the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) will be called Prime Ministers Museum and Society.

"Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual lamdmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society," he said.

"What won't Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru," he added.

