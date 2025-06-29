Jaipur couple found dead after CCTV shows argument; murder angle under probe Children still unaware as police investigate phone records, injury claims, and CCTV footage; no suicide note recovered.

Jaipur:

A 40-year-old bank manager and his 36-year-old wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their flat in Jaipur’s Dadudayal Nagar on Friday, a day after CCTV footage captured them arguing in the apartment’s parking lot. Police say it appears to be a case of suicide, but the probe is ongoing, including potential foul play.

The deceased, Dharmendra Chaudhary and his wife Suman, were last seen alive entering their apartment together around 10:56 pm on Thursday. Hours earlier, CCTV footage showed them in a tense exchange - with Suman appearing to stop Dharmendra from leaving in his car, followed by a visibly emotional moment where she placed her head on his shoulder. Later, another clip allegedly shows Dharmendra pushing Suman during the confrontation.

Police sources confirmed that Dharmendra was found hanging, while Suman was discovered lying lifeless on the floor. There were no signs of forced entry, and nothing appeared stolen. No suicide note has been found so far.

The case came to light after Dharmendra failed to report to work and was unreachable. Concerned colleagues alerted a friend, who sent a relative to the couple’s residence. On entering the unlocked flat, they found the bodies and immediately informed the police.

While investigators initially suspected suicide, they are also looking into possible marital discord including a suspected extramarital affair. Neighbours and acquaintances said the couple had recently purchased the flat and appeared financially stable. Dharmendra worked in the insurance wing of a private bank, and Suman was reportedly preparing for competitive exams.

Suman’s father, Ajay Singh, has raised suspicions of foul play, claiming that injury marks were visible on his daughter’s body. “There was no marital discord that we knew of. The authorities must investigate the murder angle too,” he told reporters.

The couple’s mobile phones and digital devices have been sent to a forensic lab. Investigators are examining call records and messages to determine the sequence of events leading to their deaths.

The couple leaves behind two daughters, aged 11 and 8, who are currently staying with their grandparents in Bharatpur for summer holidays. Police said the children have not yet been told about their parents’ deaths.

Muhana police say they are treating the matter as a suicide unless concrete evidence points otherwise. "We’re looking into all possibilities. No theory is being ruled out at this stage," said Station Officer Gur Bhupendra.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the residential community. Many residents described the couple as polite and seemingly happy. But the emerging evidence from CCTV footage to personal digital records suggests there may have been more behind closed doors than anyone realised.

