Ukrainian pilot killed as F-16 crashes during Russia's largest aerial attack of the war

Kyiv:

A Ukrainian fighter pilot was killed and an F-16 lost during a massive overnight Russian air assault, described by Ukraine as the “most massive” since the full-scale war began in 2022. According to official statements, Russia launched 477 drones and decoys along with 60 missiles in a coordinated strike targeting central, southern and western Ukraine. Ukrainian defences intercepted 249 of them, while 226 were likely jammed electronically. Strikes were reported in Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and elsewhere.

Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, 31, died while flying the F-16 jet, having used all onboard weapons to intercept multiple threats, the air force said. “While shooting down the last one, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude,” a military post on Telegram read. He was reportedly unable to eject in time, and his death marks the third F-16 loss in the war so far.

‘Most massive airstrike’ of the war, says Ukraine

In the early hours of Sunday, Russia launched a wave of 537 aerial weapons, including 477 drones and decoy systems, along with 60 cruise and ballistic missiles targeting several regions in central, southern and western Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 249 of those aerial threats were destroyed in the air, while another 226 were neutralised through electronic warfare. While Ukrainian officials described their air defences as largely effective, the scale and coordination of the Russian strike overwhelmed some areas. Explosions were reported in Lviv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava, with fires, infrastructure damage and casualties recorded across multiple locations.

The pilot of the downed F-16 had engaged in active defence against the barrage, intercepting and neutralising several airborne targets before his jet was hit. The Ukrainian Air Force did not confirm the exact number of targets the pilot downed, but stated that he exhausted all onboard weaponry during the operation. As the aircraft began to lose altitude, he managed to steer it away from a populated area but failed to eject in time. Ukrainian officials called his actions an act of extraordinary courage and sacrifice. The loss of another F-16 - a fighter jet seen as symbolic of renewed Western support for Ukraine’s air force - has drawn concern over the risks of using limited aircraft resources under extreme pressure from Russian attacks.

Civilians bore the brunt of the attack in several areas. One person was killed in the Kherson region when a drone struck a residential zone, while another died in the Kharkiv region after a drone hit a vehicle. Six others were injured in Cherkasy, including a child, and a large fire broke out at an industrial facility in Lviv's Drohobych following another drone strike that also knocked out electricity in parts of the city. The Ukrainian Air Force described the attack as involving a wide range of weaponry and tactics, including long-range drones, decoy units and precision-guided missiles.

Polish, NATO response amid escalating air war

In response to the barrage, NATO states bordering Ukraine, including Poland, scrambled fighter jets to monitor and protect their airspace. While no incursions were reported, the proximity of Russian missile paths to NATO airspace has once again heightened regional tension. Meanwhile, Russia claimed to have shot down multiple Ukrainian drones targeting its own territory, and confirmed injuries in the city of Bryansk. It also announced control over the village of Novoukrainka in the contested Donetsk region, indicating continued slow but grinding advances along the 1,000-kilometre frontline.

Ukrainian authorities say the frequency and intensity of such attacks have grown in recent weeks, as peace negotiations remain stalled. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reiterated his willingness to resume talks in Istanbul, but with no ceasefire in place and fresh losses on both sides, any resolution appears distant. Despite efforts by the United States and European powers to broker dialogue, the war now in its third year continues to escalate, both in the air and on the ground.

