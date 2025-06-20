Putin calls Russians and Ukrainians 'one people', hints at possible control over Ukraine's Sumy city Addressing a question on the broader goals of Russia’s invasion, Putin said that Russian forces are currently establishing a "buffer zone" in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region to shield Russian territory from threats.

St Petersburg:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people," adding that "in that sense the whole of Ukraine is ours." Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin hinted at the possibility of Russian troops taking control of the Ukrainian city of Sumy, even as he reaffirmed Ukraine's right to sovereignty -- albeit with a caveat.

Putin emphasised that when Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, it did so as a neutral state. He insisted that Russia's military actions in Ukraine are driven by the need to protect its own national security. Addressing a question on the broader goals of Russia’s invasion, Putin said that Russian forces are currently establishing a "buffer zone" in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region to shield Russian territory from threats.

Putin hints at capturing Sumy city

Notably, he did not dismiss the idea of Russian forces advancing further to capture the regional capital of Sumy itself. Meanwhile, Kyiv and its Western allies have roundly condemned Moscow's claims over four Ukrainian regions and Crimea, labelling them as illegal under international law. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected the notion that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people", stressing Ukraine’s distinct identity and sovereignty.

Putin also invoked what he described as an old, traditional rule to justify territorial claims made through military force. "You know, we have an old rule: wherever the foot of a Russian soldier steps, that is ours," he added.

Putin backs Iran's nuclear rights

Speaking on the ongoing war in the Middle East, Putin voiced strong support for Iran's right to pursue its legitimate interests, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Speaking on the ongoing conflict, He also emphasised that Iran is entitled to nuclear power for non-military purposes and called for a diplomatic resolution that ensures the security of all parties involved.

"We support Iran and its struggle for legitimate interests, including the peaceful use of atomic energy," Putin stated, reaffirming Moscow’s long-standing alliance with Tehran. Rejecting criticisms of Moscow's role in the region, he added, "Those who say Russia is not a reliable partner are provocateurs."

Putin revealed that he had held discussions with key figures including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and former US President Donald Trump, all of whom he identified as "key players" in navigating the current crisis. "I shared Russia’s vision for resolving the conflict. I hope our proposals will be implemented," he added.

