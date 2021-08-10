Follow us on Image Source : FILE Big breakthrough for J&K police: Rs 26L hawala money meant for terror funding seized

Hawala money of approximately Rs 26,00,000 was on Tuesday seized from two persons in village Kanga Bhrooti near the LoC, Poonch. According to the police, the money was meant for terror financing. The accused was arrested and an FIR has also been registered, police said.

"On specific information, a police team along with Army personnel raided several locations in Kanga Bhrooti village near the Line of Control on Tuesday and seized Rs 25,81,500, a police official said.

They arrested two people, identified as Mohammad Shakeel and Mohammad Alyas. The money was meant for terror financing. An FIR has been registered at Mendhar police station and further investigation is going on, police added.

