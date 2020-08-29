Image Source : PTI J&K highway reopens for traffic after 4 days (Representational image)

After remaining blocked for four days due to landslides triggered by incessant rains, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopened for traffic on Saturday, officials said. More than 4,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, carrying supplies for the Kashmir Valley were stranded on the highway.

The backlog of stranded vehicles is being cleared first before the resumption of vehicular traffic between Jammu and Srinagar.

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is the life-line for the valley and an important surface link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

