J&K: Cloudburst reported in upper reaches of Baramulla, 4 members of family killed

Four members of a 'Bakarwal' (Nomad Goatherd) family were killed by a massive cloudburst in a meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday. Police said four persons of a Bakarwal family were found dead in Kafarnar meadow of the Rafiabad area in Baramulla district.

"Of the six members of this family, four were found dead while one was found alive and one is still missing. "Reports suggest that the family was hit by a massive cloudburst.

"The family belonged to Haji Bashir Ahmad Khari of Rajouri district. The family was washed away by the cloudburst. "Rescue teams are searching for the missing person, who is feared to be buried under the debris," Sujit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (North Kashmir) said.

The cloudburst later triggered flash flood submerging paddy fields and some government buildings, including schools in Watergam village of the Rafiabad area.

