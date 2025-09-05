'It was a wrong tweet. We don't support it': Tejashwi on Congress' Bidi-Bihar comparison The Kerala unit of Congress sparked a row after it tried to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over GST reforms, while comparing Bidis and Bihar. In a now-deleted post, it posted: "Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore."

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday distanced himself and his party from Congress' X (previously Twitter) post comparing Bihar and Bidis, while trying to take a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recent GST reforms.

"It was a wrong tweet. We don't support it," said Tejashwi, when asked about the now-deleted X post by Congress.

Congress issues apology, deletes post

Hours later, the party issued an apology and said: "We see that our jibe at Modi's election gimmick with GST rates is being twisted. Our apologies if you felt hurt."

BJP says Cong, RJD will get reply from Bihar's people

However, the Kerala Congress' post gave BJP a chance to attack the grand alliance in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. Senior BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the grand alliance will get a reply from the people of Bihar during the upcoming assembly elections.

"It (Congress) insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother (recently) and did not apologise for it so far. And, now (it) insulted Bihar's dignity and Biharis," Prasad said, as reported by news agency PTI. "Rahul Gandhi, what are you doing?... You do not care about the history of Bihar. Will you compare Bihar with bidi?"

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took a dig at Congress, and said the 'Bidi-Bihar' post highlights the grand old party's 'negative and petty mindset'. He said the Congress keeps attacking the courts, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and has even abused PM Modi's late mother.

"Voters have repeatedly rejected the Congress which is in frustration and disintegrating, with the Gandhi family no longer popular," Goyal said, adding that the RJD and Congress will get a 'befitting reply' from the people of Bihar.