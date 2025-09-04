Bihar shuts down for five hours as NDA protest against derogatory remarks about PM Modi’s mother | Video Bihar bandh: Senior BJP leaders, state ministers, party MPs, MLAs and workers also staged a sit-in outside the state unit office. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dharmshila Gupta, and other senior leaders participated in the dharna.

Patna:

On Thursday (September 4), women workers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(U), spearheaded a five-hour bandh across Bihar to protest against the derogatory remarks hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the Congress’ recent “Voter Adhikar Yatra.” The bandh began at 7 am and continued till noon, with protests and demonstrations held in Patna and multiple districts.

Protests and sit-ins across Bihar

In Patna, protestors gathered at the Income Tax roundabout, raising slogans and holding placards condemning the Congress and RJD for the insult. Senior BJP leaders, including Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Dharmshila Gupta, along with state ministers and MLAs, staged sit-ins to show solidarity. Similar protests were organised in districts like Nawada, Muzaffarpur, Katihar, and Darbhanga.

BJP leaders demand apologies and condemn silence

BJP leaders vocally condemned the incident, with Ravi Shankar Prasad calling the abuse “shameful” and lamenting that no senior Congress leader had apologized. Prasad warned the opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav to take responsibility or face intensified protests. Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal echoed calls for an apology, while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasised that the insult hurt not just the Prime Minister’s mother but every mother in India.

PM Modi’s emotional response and call for accountability

Prime Minister Modi expressed being “deeply pained” by the incident, stressing that while he might forgive the RJD and Congress, the people of Bihar would not pardon them. He called upon Bihar’s citizens to hold the opposition accountable, urging that no insult to mothers and sisters would be tolerated in Bihar’s culture.

Law and order measures during the bandh

Patna Police Superintendent Diksha confirmed that adequate security forces were deployed statewide to prevent any untoward incidents during the bandh. The protests remained largely peaceful, highlighting strong public sentiment on the issue.

Viral incident in Darbhanga sparks outrage

The bandh followed a viral video showing a person allegedly abusing PM Modi’s mother during a Congress-organised event in Darbhanga. Though local Congress leaders claimed no senior functionary was present at the time, the BJP and its allies have escalated protests, further intensifying political tensions ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.