ISRO chief K Sivan gets heroic welcome on flight | Watch video

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB ISRO chairman K Sivan

ISRO chairman K Sivan, who made the whole country proud with historic moon mission Chandrayaan 2, is again winning hearts with his simplicity and generosity. A video of Sivan, travelling in the economy class of Indigo flight, has surfaced on the internet.

As Sivan boarded into the flight, he got a round of applause from other passengers. He received a star-like welcome from his fellow passengers. The cabin crew rushed at him to click selfies.

The video went viral in the social media and netizens are in awe of the humble nature of ISRO chief.

A Twitter user commented, "Great to see a non-movie, non-cricket personality being recognized."

Another user, Uday Birje shared his selfie with Sivan and wrote, "Proudly displaying his ISRO badge. Sitting in the Economy Class, that's India's Hero Dr. #Sivan"

"ISRO Chairman travelling in the economy class in INDIGO...A big SALUTE to this simplicity... PROUD of you Mr.Sivan", writes tweeple.

After Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander failed to make a soft landing and diverted from its planned trajectory, Sivan broke down in front of PM Modi.