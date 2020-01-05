India 'deeply concerned', says Jaishankar after conversation with Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

Image Source : FILE Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. In a tweet after his conversation with Zarif, Jaishankar said that the situation in Iran has taken a "very serious turn". Both ministers have agreed to remain in touch over developments in Iran. US-Iran relations have taken a sharp nosedive after Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed by US in an airstrike near Baghdad airport. This was followed by rocket attacks at US Embassy in Baghdad and US air base in Balad in northern Iraq.

"Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch," read Jaishankar's tweet.

Situation in the Middle East/ West Asia became volatile on Friday (January 3) as US airstrikes killed Soleimani in Baghdad.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional policy of mobilizing militias across Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the war against the Islamic State group. He was also blamed for attacks on U.S. troops and American allies going back decades.

Iran had promised “harsh revenge” for the U.S. attack. Iranians across all political lines were shocked by the death of a commander widely seen as a pillar of the Islamic Republic, at a moment when it is beset by U.S. sanctions and recent anti-government protests.

Late on Saturday (January 4), rocket missiles were launched at US Embassy in Baghdad and US air base in Balad.

US President Donald Trump has strongly supported his government's decision to eliminate Qasen Soleimani who, said Trump, was planning to carry out terrorist attacks across the world.