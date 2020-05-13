Internet services suspended in Hooghly district after brawl over public toilet use

Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a warning on Wednesday while blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders for the provocation.

After a brawl over public toilet use, the internet services have been suspended in Chandannagar and Srerampore sub-division of Hoogly district till 6 pm of May 17. The scuffle over toilet amid the coronavirus lockdown triggered communal violence in several parts of Hooghly district on Tuesday night.

At least five police personnel were injured along with seven locals during the violence in Hooghly and South 24 Parganas districts. Police vehicles were damaged and shops were ransacked.

According to officials, at least 72 people were arrested from these two areas. Claiming that hooligans sheltered by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were behind the incidents, a delegation of opposition BJP called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to apprise him of the situation in the state. The governor expressed "serious concern at the incidents". On Sunday, clashes erupted in Telinipara after members of one group were allegedly addressed as "corona" by locals belonging to another group.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a warning on Wednesday while blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders for the provocation.

