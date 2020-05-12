Image Source : AP West Bengal reports 110 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs

At least eight people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 126, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Tuesday. He also said the state reported 110 fresh coronavirus cases during the period.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has risen to 2,173, of which 1,364 are active.

Of the eight deaths, six were reported from the city while one each was from neighbouring North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts, which are also red zones like the metropolis, said the bulletin released by the state health department in the evening.

A total of 111 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24-hours as they have recovered, officials said.

Altogether 5,007 samples have been tested for the disease in the past 24 hours, the home secretary said, adding that the total number of samples tested in the state so far was 52,622.

The state had earlier reported 72 deaths due to co-morbidities, where COVID-19 was "incidental".

According to the state government website, there are 339 containment zones in the metropolis while in Howrah there are 76 such zones and 92 in North 24 Parganas and 30 in South 24 Parganas districts.

