Image Source : PTI 6 insurgents killed in Arunachal Pradesh (Representational image)

Six insurgents were killed in Arunachal Pradesh during crossfire on Saturday. Meanwhile, six weapons along with war-like stores were also recovered. According to the specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed insurgents, two columns were launched by the Assam Rifles in general area Khonsa (approximately 50 Km East of Tinsukia), Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh.

At approximately 4:30 am on Saturday an operational contact was established with the NSCN (IM) insurgents in the general area. One Assam Rifles soldier was injured in the operation. The soldier is stable and is being evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.

6 Terrorist of #NSCN (IM) killed in khonsa general area in Arunachal Pradesh at 4:30 am.6 Weapons recovered.1 jawan injured. @official_dgar @adgpi @indiatvnews — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) July 11, 2020

