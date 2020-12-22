Tuesday, December 22, 2020
     
'Won't wear the green saree': Indrani Mukerjea refuses to take convict's uniform in jail

The prison authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform of green saree even though she was only an under-trial accused,  Mukerjea said in her petition.

Mumbai Published on: December 22, 2020 20:59 IST
Image Source : PTI

Indrani Mukerjea is lodged at the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai.

Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday moved a special CBI court in Mumbai seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform in prison.

Mukerjea is lodged at the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai.

The prison authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform of green saree even though she was only an under-trial accused, she said in her petition.

The court asked the prison authorities to submit a reply on January 5.

Sheena Bora (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012.

The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

The CBI took over the case later.

