Sheena Bora murder case: CBI Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to turn approver

A special CBI Court on Thursday allowed former INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea to turn approver in the INX media case involving former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son and MP Karti Chidambaram.

CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed the application filed by Mukerjea to turn approver. The court also allowed the pardon application filed by Mukerjea.

While posting the matter for hearing on July 11, the court directed Mukerjea to appear before it in person.

P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are facing trial in the same case.

Last year, Mukerjea, after making a confessional statement, moved the CBI court to turn approver in the case.

She is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bohra.

CBI had contended in its submissions that it had come across crucial evidence regarding some conversations to which only Indrani is privy and hence she would help in consolidation of the case.

While CBI is investigating alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister, the Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle.

P. Chidambaram has got interim protection from arrest while his son is out on regular bail.

