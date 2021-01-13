Image Source : INDIGO Delhi bound IndiGo flight hits snow mound at Srinagar airport, passengers safe

A Delhi-bound IndiGo plane hit a snow mound at Srinagar airport, following which the flight was held back. The latest reports suggested that all passengers were safe.

"A Srinagar-Delhi flight today was held back at Srinagar after it came in close contact with the snow accumulated adjacent to the taxi-way. Aircraft is held at Srinagar for further inspections," the airline said in a statement.

READ MORE: IndiGo airline executive shot dead outside his house in Patna

READ MORE: IndiGo manager's murder: 'Selected' CM is a tired man, unable to run govt, Tejashwi attacks Nitish

Latest India News