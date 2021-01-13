Wednesday, January 13, 2021
     
A Delhi-bound IndiGo plane hit a snow mound at Srinagar airport, following which the flight was held back. The latest reports suggested that all passengers were safe.

New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2021 18:43 IST
Image Source : INDIGO

Delhi bound IndiGo flight hits snow mound at Srinagar airport, passengers safe

A Delhi-bound IndiGo plane hit a snow mound at Srinagar airport, following which the flight was held back. The latest reports suggested that all passengers were safe. 

"A Srinagar-Delhi flight today was held back at Srinagar after it came in close contact with the snow accumulated adjacent to the taxi-way. Aircraft is held at Srinagar for further inspections," the airline said in a statement. 

