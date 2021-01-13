IndiGo manager's murder: 'Selected' CM is a tired man, unable to run govt, Tejashwi attacks Nitish Kumar

Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and said he was unable to control the rising crime in the state.

A day after the murder of IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over rising crime graph in the state. Speaking to reporters in the state capital, Tejashwi called Nitish a 'tired' man who is unable to lead the government.

"I have been saying this repeatedly. He (Nitish Kumar) is a selected an nominated CM. He has been selected and nominated by the BJP. Bihar had never seen two deputy CMs so far, but now we have from a single party," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"Who is the maharaja of jungleraaj? Where is the PM now? The selected, nominated CM is a tired man. He is unable to run his departments," he went on to add.

सिद्धांतहीन, विचारहीन मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार में इतनी भी नैतिकता नहीं बची की आगे आकर बढ़ते अपराध पर कुछ स्पष्टीकरण ही व्यक्त कर दें। pic.twitter.com/PTDjbE4fVu — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 13, 2021

Rupesh Kumar, 40, who was employed as station manager with IndiGo, was shot multiple times outside his apartment in Punaichak area on Tuesday evening.

The bike-borne attackers fired at least six rounds at Rupesh who was waiting in his car and fled from the spot. He was rushed to a local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, however, the police said it is probing the crime from all angles. A special investigation team has been formed for investigation.

