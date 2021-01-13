Nitish Kumar breaks silence over IndiGo manager's murder, asks Bihar top cop to ensure strong action

Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has directed the police to arrest the perpetrators of IndiGo Airlines manager's murder as soon as possible.

Breaking his silence over the sensational murder of a manager of IndiGo Airlines, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed the police to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested as soon as possible.

Nitish met the state DGP to enquire about the action taken in the murder case by the police so far. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case.

The Bihar CM directed the DGP to ensure immediate arrest and tought action against the attackers. Nitish also asked the police to ensure a speedy trial to bring them to justice.

"I will not tolerate any kind of crime in Bihar. The police should not hesitate in taking strict action against criminals," Nitish said.

According to sources, Nitish is himself monitoring the developments in the murder case which the opposition is using to target him relentlessly.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav o slammed Nitish Kumar over rising crime graph in the state. Tejashwi called Nitish a 'tired' man who is unable to lead the government.

"I have been saying this repeatedly. He (Nitish Kumar) is a selected an nominated CM. He has been selected and nominated by the BJP. Bihar had never seen two deputy CMs so far, but now we have from a single party," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"Who is the maharaja of jungleraaj? Where is the PM now? The selected, nominated CM is a tired man. He is unable to run his departments," he went on to add.

Rupesh Kumar, 40, who was employed as station manager with IndiGo Airlines at Patna airport, was shot multiple times by bike-borne assailants outside his apartment in Punaichak area on Tuesday evening. He was rushed to a local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

