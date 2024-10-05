IndiGo airlines faces system outage, flight operations disrupted nationwide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IndiGo airlines

IndiGo Airlines is currently grappling with a significant system outage that began around 12:30 PM on Saturday, leading to widespread disruptions in flight operations and ground services at airports across the country. The technical issues have resulted in delays and cancellations, affecting numerous passengers on various routes.

In an official statement, IndiGo acknowledged the ongoing outage and its impact on customers. The airline urged passengers to check for updates and to be prepared for potential changes to their travel plans.

The disruption has led to increased wait times, slower check-ins, and longer queues at airports. IndiGo's #6ETravelAdvisory emphasized that the airline is experiencing a temporary system slowdown affecting both its website and booking system, making it challenging for customers to access services promptly.

“Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey,” the advisory stated. “We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.”

Passengers are advised to remain in contact with the airline for real-time updates and to allow extra time for travel to the airport due to potential delays. IndiGo is actively working on resolving the technical difficulties and aims to minimise the impact on its customers.

The outage has left many passengers unable to board flights or book tickets, leading to considerable delays and frustration for those stranded at the airports.

As the situation develops, passengers are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to reach out to customer service for any urgent concerns regarding their flights.

