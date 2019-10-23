Travel time to Delhi reduced as Tundla station gets advanced electronic interlocking system

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Railways install modern electronic system at Tundla

Most advanced electronic interlocking system has now been installed by the Indian Railways at Tundla railway station. The new system, which would be a boon for passengers travelling from Howrah to Delhi, has replaced the 65-year-old mechanical signalling system. In addition, it would also help in reducing travel time to 12 hours from the existing 17 to 19 hours.

A senior railway ministry official said that the 65-year-old outdated mechanical signalling system has been replaced at Tundla junction with the most advanced and safer electronic interlocking system in Uttar Pradesh now.

"The measure is expected to help Indian Railways speed up trains and to achieve the objective of reducing the travel time between Delhi and Howrah to about 12 hours from the existing 17-19 hours," he said.

The official also pointed out that with the installation of the new interlocking system the train journey will become safer and the punctuality of the trains will improve.

The official said that there is some work left, but it will be completed by November 17 this year.

The official said that the grand chord, which is part of the Howrah-Gaya-Delhi line and Howrah-Allahabad-Mumbai line, acts as a link between Sitarampur (West Bengal), and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction in Uttar Pradesh covering a stretch of 450 km.

According to the railway officials, the 450 km stretch falling in the North Central Railway (NCR) Zone maintains and operates 53 per cent portion of this New Delhi-Howrah route traffic.

The official said that Tundla station operated at 160 per cent of its designed capacity as it connects the mainline with Agra Cantt. Junction.

He said that the important Electronic Interlocking work at Tundla Junction having 613 route combinations, is second to Kharagpur in South Eastern Railway with 800 routes.

