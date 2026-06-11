Indian Army receives over 100 indigenous Kamikaze drones: What makes them game-changer?

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has received a major boost to its strike capabilities as it received over 100 indigenous "Peacekeeper (Agniveg)" jet-powered kamikaze drones, developed by Indian defence company SMPP. The delivery marks a significant step in strengthening the Army's drone warfare capabilities, with the loitering munition designed to carry out high-speed, precision strikes against enemy targets.

Indian defense company SMPP has completed the delivery of 106 jet-powered "Peacekeeper (Agniveg)" kamikaze drones to the Army. This consignment comprises 100 operational drones and six training systems. The delivery of these drones has significantly enhanced the Indian Army's strike capabilities.

All about Peacekeeper (Agniveg)

The Peacekeeper (Agniveg) is an indigenously developed turbojet-powered kamikaze drone capable of autonomously identifying and striking high-value targets deep inside enemy territory. Unlike conventional drones that return after completing surveillance missions, kamikaze drones are designed to destroy themselves upon impact with the target.

The Peacekeeper (Agniveg) is an indigenously developed drone with a reported strike range of up to 180 kilometers. This kamikaze drone is capable of executing precision strikes on enemy targets at speeds of up to 450 km/h, with a Circular Error Probable (CEP) accuracy of less than 5 meters.

The Agniveg is a turbojet-powered kamikaze drone capable of penetrating up to 180 kilometers into enemy territory to carry out precision strikes. Its accuracy is exceptional, with trials demonstrating a CEP of less than 5 meters. Furthermore, the drone is capable of effectively completing missions even in modern combat environments characterized by electronic jamming and spoofing threats.

Key capabilities

Strike range: Up to 180 kilometres

Up to 180 kilometres Maximum speed: Up to 450 kmph

Up to 450 kmph Accuracy: Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 5 metres

Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than 5 metres Propulsion: Indigenous turbojet engine

Indigenous turbojet engine Mission profile: Autonomous precision strike operations

A game-changer

The induction of the 'Peacekeeper' (Agniveg) enhances the Army's capability to conduct long-range precision strikes without risking troops or expensive manned aircraft. Its high speed, long-range strike capability, superior accuracy, and resilience against electronic countermeasures make it a potent 'force multiplier' for future combat operations.

The induction of 106 systems, including training units, is expected to further strengthen India's indigenous defense manufacturing ecosystem while providing the Army with an advanced and cost-effective precision strike capability.

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