Milestone for Make in India: Indigenous Airbus C-295 makes its first flight in Vadodara | WATCH

Vadodara:

India has reached a major milestone in its defence manufacturing journey as the first C295 military transport aircraft assembled in the country successfully completed its maiden test flight. The aircraft took off from the Final Assembly Line facility in Vadodara, marking a key step in the programme’s progress under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The development is significant as it is the first time a military transport aircraft is being produced in India through private sector collaboration. The project is being executed by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in partnership with Airbus Defence and Space. The successful flight brings the programme closer to delivering the first India-made C295 aircraft to the Indian Air Force later this year.

The Final Assembly Line in Vadodara was inaugurated in October 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, highlighting the strategic cooperation behind the project.

According to officials, the aircraft is part of a Rs 21,000 crore programme to manufacture 56 C295 aircraft in India. The fleet is set to replace the ageing Avro-748 aircraft that have been in service since the 1960s, offering improved range, payload capacity, and modern operational systems for transport and surveillance roles.

The aircraft programme also reflects strong domestic participation, with more than 85 per cent local assembly and contributions from around 37 Indian suppliers. This makes it a landmark project for India’s growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and supports the broader goal of self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The achievement has been welcomed by the Indian Air Force, which congratulated all teams involved in the successful first flight. The force said the development strengthens India’s indigenous defence capability and supports its long-term operational needs.

About the C295 aircraft

The C295 is a versatile tactical transport aircraft designed for multiple military roles. Developed by Airbus Defence and Space, it is widely used by armed forces across the world.

It is capable of carrying out a range of missions including troop transport, cargo delivery, medical evacuation, surveillance, and humanitarian assistance. Its adaptability and reliability make it suitable for both routine and challenging operational environments.

With its production now underway in India, the aircraft programme is expected to significantly boost domestic defence manufacturing while enhancing the operational strength of the Indian Air Force.

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