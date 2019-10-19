Image Source : INTERPOL.INT India to host 91st Interpol General Assembly in 2022

India will host the 91st General Assembly of Interpol in 2022 as part of the platinum jubilee celebration of its Independence, with the ongoing 88th Interpol General Assembly in Chile approving its proposal by a majority vote on Friday, an official statement said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Rishi Kumar Shukla proposed India's candidature in his brief address at the Assembly at Santiago attended by an Indian delegation that include Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police V.K. Singh and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

"Today, India won the vote for hosting 91st General Assembly in India in the year 2022, as part of celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence.

"An overwhelming majority voted in favour of India's proposal to host (the assembly)," said the Home Ministry statement. The proposal was made by Home Minister Amit Shah when Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock called on him here on August 30.

Interpol is an international organization with 194 member states and 100 years of experience of international cooperation in policing. Its 17 databases house 90 million records.

Also Read: India-US bilateral defence trade to reach USD 18 bn this year: Pentagon

Also Read: Crocodile takes shelter inside police station in UP