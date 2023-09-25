India reports 40 fresh Covid cases, active caseload at 456

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI 40 fresh cases reported on Sunday in India

India registered a single-day rise of 40 new Covid-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry data on Monday. The active caseload has been recorded at 456, it added.

According to the latest data, the death toll has been recorded at 5,32,031 (5.32 lakh). The country's Covid case tally is at 4,49,98,565 (4.49 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4,44,66,078 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.

81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

(With PTI inputs)

