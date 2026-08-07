Former India cricketer opens up on 'unfair' treatment of Abhimanyu Easwaran ahead of IND vs SL Tests

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series. The two sides will take on each other in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th. Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the India squad for the series.

With the injury to Washington Sundar, the Indian team announced all-rounder Saransh Jain as his replacement for the series. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and talked about how, despite being picked, Saransh might not get the chance in the playing XI.

Aakash Chopra talked about the treatment of Abhimanyu Easwaran and how he is still yet to get a chance in the Indian team, and how, there being three spinners in the side, Saransh Jain might not get his chance.

"I feel Saransh will not play. Sri Lanka's team is not announced, but there are chances there will be only one left-hander. You already have four spinners, and he is the fourth. I think Saransh will not get a chance. This has happened before as well. It was unfair on Abhimanyu Easwaran also, as he did not get enough chances. That is a bit of a concern and challenge. After domestic performances, we do bring players forward, but many times the doors do not completely open. Sometimes it's just plain unfortunate. You can be happy that you at least got selected," he said in a video on his Instagram handle.

India hope to get off to a good start

Speaking of the Indian team, the side will hope to put in a good showing as they take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series. It is worth noting that the Shubman Gill-led side needs to win six of their next nine Test matches if they are looking to stay in contention to reach the WTC final.

The visitors will have to stay on top of Sri Lanka throughout the series, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top after the two-game series.

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