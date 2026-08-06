Cockroach Janta Party forms National Working Committee, Dipke its convener, Das and Ranka co-conveners

Mumbai:

In an effort to strengthen its organisational structure, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced formation of its National Working Committee, with founder Abhijeet Dipke (30) being appointed as its national convener. The party announced that CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das (27) and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka (30) will be the co-conveners of the outfit.

CJP will not be turned into a political party any time soon: Office bearers

The party made the announcement during a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP core team's two-day meeting held at Dipke's residence in the city. The CJP’s office-bearers said the CJP will not be turned into a political party any time soon, but will work at the grassroot level. Later, the CJP released a statement mentioning the names of the office-bearers of the organisation.

The CJP in the announcement said, "To execute our roadmap, the National Working Committee has ratified our inaugural national leadership roster. After the next six months, the CJP will establish State Coordination Committees as well as Lok Sabha and city-level coordination units across India.

CJP appoints these members as office bearers

Apart from this, the The CJP appointed Ajinkya Shinde (35) as the national organisation in-charge, while Deepak Baliyan (26) as the organisation co-in charge. Other office-bearers include Aafreen Nawaz (34) - national secretary, Vijay Reddi Mallangi (30) - media lead, Ratna Singh (31) - legal affairs lead, Vaishnavi Gaur (29) - research and policy lead, Rohan Deshpande (31) - technology lead, Yogesh Ingale (33) - finance lead.

It is interesting to note that the CJP fixed the responsibilities of the leaderships of four zones in the country- North, South, East and North East, and West. Earlier in the day, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it will launch a 'Kya bolti public' campaign next month to interact with people all over India and to get to know their issues.

CJP wants to act as a pressure group: Dipke

While addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Abhijeet Dipke said the CJP wants to act as a pressure group and change the country's political discourse by highlighting the issues of education and unemployment.

Terming Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the biggest achievement of the students' agitation, Dipke stated that the fear which this government created in the last 10-12 years in the minds of people has now ended and the youth of the country got their voice back.

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