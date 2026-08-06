Why churches and Christian organisations in India are against the FCRA Bill | Explained

New Delhi:

With various reports suggesting that the Central government is likely to introduce 'Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act Amendment (FCRA) Bill' in the Lok Sabha next week, various churches and Christian organisations in India are strongly opposing the FCRA Bill. These churches and Christian organisations in India strongly oppose the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 as they are raising concerns that the proposed legislation targets their institutions and threatens their civil liberties.

Even as the Central government has made it clear that the bill aims to improve national security, transparency, and accountability regarding foreign funds, Christian groups and civil rights advocates argue that its provisions grant the government overreaching authority.

The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) expressed concern and said that amendments had been introduced without adequate consultation with stakeholders directly affected by the law and added that the changes will create uncertainty among institutions that have been functioning legally and peacefully in the country.

Some members of the Christian community presented their views regarding the FCRA bill to the Home Minister and demanded that the bill be either withdrawn or referred to the JPC. The Home Minister listened carefully and noted their concerns and assured that he would look into the matter and discuss it with other members of the government.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Christian groups and civil rights advocates argue that its provisions grant the government overreaching authority.

Why churches, Christian organisations oppose FCRA Bill?

Takeover of institutional assets

The primary concerns of the churches and Christian organisations are that the provision of this bill allows the central government to appoint a "Designated Authority" to take control of an organisation’s management and assets if its FCRA license is cancelled, surrendered, or not renewed.

Impact on welfare infrastructure

Several Christian ministries in India operate a vast network of schools, hospitals, orphanages, and community centres and these ministries heavily depend on foreign funds. They express concern that if the Centre implements the FCRA Bill, it will impact these welfare infrastructures.

Fear for loss of property

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has also expressed concern that the law would allow the state to permanently seize, transfer, or sell properties built using a mix of foreign and domestic funds over decades.

What is government’s stance on FCRA Bill?

In the meantime, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the bill is a non-discriminatory national security framework. Official stated that the genuine charities and religious organisations have nothing to fear and can continue operations if they comply with tracking norms.

Why US lawmakers voice concern over FCRA Bill?

Some of the US lawmakers have voiced concern over the amendments proposed by India to its laws governing foreign donations received by NGOs, trusts, educational institutions and religious organisations, and said the move could affect bilateral relations.

US Congressman Riley Moore stated the amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) would permit the Indian government to takeover churches and religious charities and would amount to "clear attack against Christians".

Know all about FCRA Bill 2026

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 seeks to empower the government to create a "Designated Authority" to take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using foreign contributions when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases because it is not renewed.

This bill also states that in case of assets that are a place of worship, the Authority must ensure that its religious character is maintained. Apart from this, the proposed legislation will also reduce the maximum penalty for violation of the Act from imprisonment of five years to one year. The FCRA portal indicates that, as of July 15, 2026, there are 14,449 active FCRA certificates, 22,498 cancelled and 15,212 deemed as expired.

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Govt tightens FCRA rules for NGOs, revises penalties on foreign funding violations: Key changes explained