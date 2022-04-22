Friday, April 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav granted bail in Doranda treasury case, set to walk free
  • Judicial custody of Nawab Malik extended till May 6 in money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on industrialist Naveen Jindal

India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on industrialist Naveen Jindal

Agency officials had on Thursday visited office premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram as part of the investigation being conducted under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2022 13:18 IST
Jindal steel, jindal, jindal ed raids, congress, bjp
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

India has turned into police state: Cong on ED raids on Naveen Jindal

Highlights

  • Congress termed ED raids on industrialist Naveen Jindal as a 'witch-hunt'
  • Cong alleged that India has turned into a police state under the BJP
  • ED visited office premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL)

The Congress on Friday termed the ED raids on industrialist Naveen Jindal as a "witch-hunt", and alleged that  India has turned into a police state under the BJP government. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Jindal's company JSPL in connection with a probe linked to alleged violation of foreign exchange regulations. "The witch-hunt of Congress leader and prominent industrialist, Naveen Jindal proves that India has turned into a police state. 'Ease of Business' has now become 'Ease of Harassment' by stifling the voices," charged Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Agency officials had on Thursday visited office premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram as part of the investigation being conducted under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The company has said in a statement that it had an "exemplary track record of corporate governance and (it was) disclosing the required information to the regulators and will continue to do so".

Also Read | Centre using its agencies to suppress us, but Punjab will hit back: Channi after ED raids on nephew

Also Read | ED raids underway at house of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's cousin in Mumbai, Pune

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News