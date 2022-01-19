'Centre using its agencies to suppress us... but Punjab will hit back': Channi after ED raids on nephew

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Highlights Punjab CM Channi alleged that Centre is using its agencies to suppress us

Channi alleged that the ED raid reflects revenge for PM Modi's Punjab visit incident

Punjab elections will be held in single phase on February 20

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has alleged that the Centre is using Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax, and other agencies to suppress us but Punjab will hit back. Channi's statement came after recent raids at his relative's residence.

"ED, income tax and other agencies are being used by Central government... be it West Bengal or Punjab, the revolution started in these states. Delhi is trying to suppress (us) but Punjab will hit back," Channi said.

Addressing a presser, CM Channi said, "I have come to know that ED said 'Don't forget PM Modi's Ferozepur visit.' This raid reflects 'revenge'. In order to implicate me, my nephew was interrogated for 24 hours ... The agency didn't get any proof against me."

"PM Modi had to go back but it's me who is facing the consequences," Channi said.

"Every attempt is being made ahead of the election to sabotage Congress' campaign," he said.

"I appeal to the election commission that it should intervene if it had to conduct free and fair elections in Punjab. We don't accept revengeful politics," Channi added.

"The Prime Minister had to go to the rally... the chairs were empty, he had to go back, so what's was my fault in it. Why this conspiracy to defame Punjab when farmers haven't done anything... efforts are being made that our people should not be allowed to contest elections... I won't use sticks on my farmers," he further said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress accused the BJP and its government at the Centre of defaming Punjab and Punjabiyat by raiding a relative of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in an old case, and said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly polls.

ALSO READ | Over Rs 6 crore cash, documents found during raid at residence of Channi's nephew, his associates

ALSO READ | Punjab: Channi says ED raids an attempt to put pressure, target him & ministers ahead of polls