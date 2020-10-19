India reports 55,722 new COVID-19 cases, 579 deaths in a day; tally crosses 75 lakh-mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 55,722 new infections while 579 people succumbed due to deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The COVID-19 tally has crossed 75 lakh-mark while death toll breached 1-lakh mark. India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 66 lakh-mark on Monday. Also, for the third consecutive day, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 8 lakh in 1.5 months.
As of Monday morning, the total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 7,550,273 while the death toll climbs to 1,14,610. Of these 7,72,055 are active cases while 66,63,608 people have been recovered, according to the health ministry.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,50,83,976 samples were tested for #COVID19 up to 18th October. Of these, 8,59,786 samples were tested yesterday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,494,551, while the country's death toll soared to 114,031. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,152,093 and 219,669, respectively, according to the CSSE.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 39.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,112,530, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
State-wise Coronavirus status:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|184
|3868
|56
|Andhra Pradesh
|36474
|740229
|6429
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2824
|10552
|30
|Assam
|28158
|171683
|868
|Bihar
|10584
|192783
|996
|Chandigarh
|884
|12554
|208
|Chhattisgarh
|26750
|132168
|1478
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|54
|3127
|2
|Delhi
|23292
|301716
|6009
|Goa
|3648
|36395
|544
|Gujarat
|14414
|141515
|3635
|Haryana
|10042
|138351
|1640
|Himachal Pradesh
|2630
|16069
|268
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8677
|77886
|1379
|Jharkhand
|6502
|89011
|839
|Karnataka
|109283
|645825
|10478
|Kerala
|95299
|245399
|1161
|Ladakh
|917
|4615
|66
|Madhya Pradesh
|13281
|144134
|2773
|Maharashtra
|183456
|1369810
|42115
|Manipur
|3606
|11741
|116
|Meghalaya
|2151
|6282
|75
|Mizoram
|105
|2148
|0
|Nagaland
|1583
|6206
|27
|Odisha
|20392
|246837
|1135
|Puducherry
|4277
|28290
|574
|Punjab
|5735
|117883
|4012
|Rajasthan
|21139
|150379
|1748
|Sikkim
|272
|3265
|60
|Tamil Nadu
|39121
|637637
|10642
|Telengana
|21098
|200686
|1275
|Tripura
|2672
|26550
|331
|Uttarakhand
|5728
|51369
|927
|Uttar Pradesh
|32896
|415592
|6658
|West Bengal
|33927
|281053
|6056
|Total#
|772055
|6663608
|114610